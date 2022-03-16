Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.

BGB stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

