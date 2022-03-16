Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $108,822.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $588,224.60 and $108,822.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

