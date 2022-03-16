Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 91,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 138,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,303. The firm has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

