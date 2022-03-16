BMO Capital Markets Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$115.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRT.UN. Raymond James set a C$110.00 target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities upgraded Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.00.

GRT.UN opened at C$93.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.40. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$74.87 and a twelve month high of C$105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.43.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

