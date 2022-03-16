BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 906 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $215.59. 2,986,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,247. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $176.68 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.