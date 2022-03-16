BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($68.13) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €62.30 ($68.46) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €67.60 ($74.29).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €51.29 ($56.36) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($76.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.07.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

