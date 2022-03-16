Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 750 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($10.01) to GBX 750 ($9.75) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.87) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.38) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 935 ($12.16) to GBX 835 ($10.86) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 883.75 ($11.49).

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 679 ($8.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 588.50 ($7.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 775.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 838.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.84%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

