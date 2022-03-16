Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $270.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a $270.00 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 50.09% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of BA opened at $179.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.36. Boeing has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Boeing by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

