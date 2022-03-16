Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 200 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $246.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

