Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,858,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 8,786,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bombardier in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Bombardier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bombardier in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

Bombardier ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDRBF shares. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.41.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

