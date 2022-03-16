Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Rating) were up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.81 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.81 ($0.10). Approximately 19,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 108,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BONH shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,608.58). Also, insider Jonathan Glasspool acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,762.03). Insiders acquired 363,902 shares of company stock worth $3,759,020 in the last 90 days.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

