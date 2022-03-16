boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.59) to GBX 111 ($1.44) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $24.30 on Monday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

