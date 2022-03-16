Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 718,074 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £6.32 million and a PE ratio of -13.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.94.
About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)
Featured Articles
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.