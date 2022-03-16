Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

BPF.UN stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.77. 21,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$365.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.05. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$12.54 and a 1-year high of C$16.77.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

