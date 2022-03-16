Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$230.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$230.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boyd Group Services to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$249.23.

BYD stock opened at C$149.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$145.72 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$175.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$209.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

