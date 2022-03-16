Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) to announce $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $3.50. Braskem posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 543.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $10.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braskem.

BAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE BAK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 428,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,005. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. Braskem has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Braskem in the third quarter worth $2,128,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the third quarter valued at $2,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the third quarter valued at $2,034,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 116.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

