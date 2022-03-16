Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €87.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.38 ($101.51).

FRA:BNR opened at €70.38 ($77.34) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.22. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

