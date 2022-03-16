Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €87.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.38 ($101.51).

FRA:BNR opened at €70.38 ($77.34) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.22. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

