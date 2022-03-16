Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) received a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($118.68) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.38 ($101.51).

FRA BNR opened at €70.38 ($77.34) on Monday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($61.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.22.

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

