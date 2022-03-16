Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($118.68) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.38 ($101.51).

FRA BNR opened at €70.38 ($77.34) on Monday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($61.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.22.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

