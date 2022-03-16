Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Price Target Cut to €90.00

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €100.00 ($109.89) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $15.40 on Monday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

