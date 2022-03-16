Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNTGY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($109.89) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,483. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.40. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

