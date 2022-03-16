BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BCTX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 5,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,059. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

