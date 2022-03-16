Brian Maxwell Sells 12,000 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BROS traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros Inc has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 294,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $2,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

