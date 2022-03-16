Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Brickell Biotech by 54.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBI. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

