BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in BrightView by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in BrightView by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. 15,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,559. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44. BrightView has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

