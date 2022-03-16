Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after purchasing an additional 542,972 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,141,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,037. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.06. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,158 shares of company stock worth $4,720,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.