Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

VIOV stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.29. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $164.86 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.