Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock traded up $10.61 on Wednesday, hitting $104.38. 472,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,079,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie decreased their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

SEA Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.