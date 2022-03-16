British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,748.33 ($48.74).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,086.50 ($40.14) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,161.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,820.31. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a one year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95). The company has a market capitalization of £70.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

