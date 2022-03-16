British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,748.33 ($48.74).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,086.50 ($40.14) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,161.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,820.31. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a one year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95). The company has a market capitalization of £70.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

