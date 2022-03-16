Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAOI. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,824. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

