Brokerages Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.76 Million

Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will announce $311.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.30 million to $319.50 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $305.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 2,815,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,001,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 148,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

