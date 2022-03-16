Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) will post $163.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.30 million and the lowest is $163.03 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $667.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $670.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $710.86 million, with estimates ranging from $710.70 million to $711.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $151.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INDB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,434. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $96.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after buying an additional 462,932 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,912,000 after buying an additional 35,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after buying an additional 709,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,460,000 after buying an additional 230,313 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

