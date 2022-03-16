Brokerages Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Equities research analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) to report $940,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 million and the lowest is $750,000.00. PolarityTE reported sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $9.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

PTE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.97. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.