Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

