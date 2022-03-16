Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target at $38.33

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.65.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
