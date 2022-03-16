Brokerages Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Target Price at $92.00

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.97. 13,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,145,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,426,000 after purchasing an additional 266,988 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,707,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,542,000 after purchasing an additional 149,469 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

