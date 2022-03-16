Brokerages Set Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) PT at $7.64

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFFGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.64.

CSFFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 47,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.01. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

