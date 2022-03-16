Brokerages Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) PT at $66.46

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. ING Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

CCEP traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 1,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

