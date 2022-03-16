Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $137.00

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CRSP traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.54. 2,074,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,850. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,955 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,736,000 after acquiring an additional 390,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,358,000 after acquiring an additional 142,244 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

