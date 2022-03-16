Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target at $19.89

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 222,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,890. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

