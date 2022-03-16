Brokerages Set NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) PT at GBX 327.67

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 337.20 ($4.38).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCC shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.03) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NCC Group stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 186.60 ($2.43). The company had a trading volume of 974,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The company has a market capitalization of £578.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 239.57. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 162.80 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 348 ($4.53).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

In other news, insider Adam Palser purchased 25,000 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,221.07). Also, insider Julie Chakraverty purchased 9,880 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £18,475.60 ($24,025.49).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

