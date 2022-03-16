Brokerages Set Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target at $30.00

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ RNLX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. 257,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $237.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.75. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

