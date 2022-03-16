Brokerages Set Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target at $30.00

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ RNLX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. 257,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $237.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.75. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.
About Renalytix AI (Get Rating)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.