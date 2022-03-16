Brokerages Set Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) PT at $4.50

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RESN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resonant by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,462 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Resonant by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Resonant by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $291.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.24. Resonant has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

