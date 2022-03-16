Brokerages Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $23.50

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. SLM has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SLM by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

