Brokers Issue Forecasts for SM Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $36.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 739.35 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SM Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

