BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Releases Earnings Results

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,491. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $423.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

BRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

