BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $12.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get BTRS alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in BTRS by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866,172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after acquiring an additional 269,634 shares during the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,976,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 750,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BTRS by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,738,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 641,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 1,111,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,849. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25. BTRS has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

BTRS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.