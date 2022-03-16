Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Up 25.6% in February

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 783,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 623,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. 370,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,649. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

