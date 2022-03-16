Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Rick D. Day Purchases 1,130 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BFST stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $513.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

