Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.23

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and traded as low as $9.37. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.27) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

