Bytecoin (BCN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,570.00

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and approximately $40,570.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.43 or 0.00467239 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

